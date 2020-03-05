Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Axos Financial worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of AX traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.37. 33,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.11. Axos Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Axos Financial Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

