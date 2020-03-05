Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Down 5.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) shares were down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bank of America traded as low as $27.62 and last traded at $27.75, approximately 138,531,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 56,079,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $247.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $31.86.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

