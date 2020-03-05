BidaskClub Downgrades Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) to Buy

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cfra decreased their price target on Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.88. The stock had a trading volume of 708,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.75. Insulet has a one year low of $80.43 and a one year high of $219.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,004.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,094,481. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,998,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $684,507,000 after buying an additional 760,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,475,000 after buying an additional 67,333 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 86.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,979,000 after buying an additional 328,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,362,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Insulet by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 541,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,740,000 after acquiring an additional 61,797 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

