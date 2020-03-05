BidaskClub Lowers Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Sell

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Childrens Place to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

PLCE stock traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.95. 560,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,014. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average is $72.32. The company has a market cap of $769.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Childrens Place has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $116.84.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Childrens Place’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Childrens Place will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $1,005,274.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpa bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 35,900 shares of company stock worth $2,020,014 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 745,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,607,000 after purchasing an additional 146,229 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 616,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,514,000 after acquiring an additional 69,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,494,000 after acquiring an additional 37,557 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the 4th quarter worth about $15,711,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 140,965 shares in the last quarter.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.