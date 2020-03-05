BidaskClub Lowers Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Hold

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IRDM. Sidoti downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of IRDM traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.22. 702,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.60). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 638.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 447.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 126,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,393,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,803,000 after purchasing an additional 111,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

