BidaskClub Lowers Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Sell

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.13. The company had a trading volume of 149,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,306. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $793.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 13.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.