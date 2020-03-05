BidaskClub Lowers NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) to Sell

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.81.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.14. The company had a trading volume of 807,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,295. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $81.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

