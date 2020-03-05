Bio-Path (BPTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 6th. Analysts expect Bio-Path to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Path stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $17.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BPTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

