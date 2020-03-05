Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $450.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.83.

NYSE:BIO opened at $384.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $281.66 and a 1-year high of $413.02.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 76.08% and a return on equity of 4.06%. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,177,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 714.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 182,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,629,000 after acquiring an additional 160,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after acquiring an additional 156,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,330,000 after purchasing an additional 149,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 319,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,351,000 after purchasing an additional 137,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

