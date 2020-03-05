Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Approximately 5,333,382 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 524% from the previous session’s volume of 854,253 shares.The stock last traded at $14.04 and had previously closed at $11.90.

According to Zacks, “Boingo Wireless, Inc. is a Wi-Fi software and services provider. Boingo users can access the mobile Internet via Boingo Network locations that include the airports, hotel chains, cafés and coffee shops, restaurants, convention centers and metropolitan hot zones. The company provides its solutions to individual users and partners consisting of telecom operators, network operators, cable companies, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, and communications companies. Boingo Wireless, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 46,798 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.01 million, a P/E ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.74 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.