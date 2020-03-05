Brandon B. Boze Buys 662,626 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Stock

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) insider Brandon B. Boze purchased 662,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $13,769,368.28.

TRN stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.76. Trinity Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.60 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $2,277,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,968,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 34.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

