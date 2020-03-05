Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BDN stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,255,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,361. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.16, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,480,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,326,000 after buying an additional 3,838,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $34,926,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,948,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,140 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,234,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,132,000 after buying an additional 866,060 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

