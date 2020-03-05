Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.58

Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $1.49. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 million, a PE ratio of -149.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.19% of Broadway Financial worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

