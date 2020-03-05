Bulwark (BWK) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.00

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Bulwark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Bulwark has a total market cap of $180,548.00 and $6.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bulwark has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Profile

Bulwark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

