Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Insider Frank van Zanten Sells 5,346 Shares of Stock

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) insider Frank van Zanten sold 5,346 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,902 ($25.02), for a total value of £101,680.92 ($133,755.49).

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 1,986 ($26.12) on Thursday. Bunzl plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,985.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,038.72.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 132.20 ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 127.70 ($1.68) by GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Bunzl plc will post 12971.7361282 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 35.80 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,290 ($30.12) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,410 ($31.70) to GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bunzl presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,121 ($27.90).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

