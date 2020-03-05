Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CAE were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after acquiring an additional 19,818 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,210,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

CAE traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,735. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Cae Inc has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0828 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

CAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank downgraded CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

