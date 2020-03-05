CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.33

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and traded as high as $14.64. CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 836 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCOEY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.51 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

