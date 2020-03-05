Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Director Zant Kenny Van Purchases 250,000 Shares

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Director Zant Kenny Van purchased 250,000 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSLT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 442,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $156.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.71. Castlight Health Inc has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Castlight Health in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Castlight Health in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1.75 to $1.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Castlight Health by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Castlight Health by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 1,293.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 24,380 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 45,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

