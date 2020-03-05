CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,510 shares during the period. CDW comprises 1.8% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of CDW worth $37,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,810,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in CDW by 108.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in CDW by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 577,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CDW by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 377,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,506,000 after acquiring an additional 82,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $178,711.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,098.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 597,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,928. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $90.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.65. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

