Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $1,187,731.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,214.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.72, for a total transaction of $1,368,937.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,136 shares of company stock worth $12,083,097. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,344,000 after buying an additional 72,827 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,676 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 35,030 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $6.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.63. The company had a trading volume of 370,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,364. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a twelve month low of $123.17 and a twelve month high of $179.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.50 and its 200-day moving average is $144.48.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

