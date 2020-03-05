China Ceramics (NASDAQ:CCCL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.75

China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.51. China Ceramics shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 37,465 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised China Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Get China Ceramics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Ceramics stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) by 345.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,236 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.21% of China Ceramics worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About China Ceramics (NASDAQ:CCCL)

China Ceramics Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for China Ceramics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Ceramics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.