Christopher Aldersley Sells 500 Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) insider Christopher Aldersley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,367 ($44.29), for a total transaction of £16,835 ($22,145.49).

Shares of LON:CWK opened at GBX 3,534 ($46.49) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,614.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,228.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.92. Cranswick plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,454 ($32.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,912 ($51.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWK. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Cranswick from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,410 ($44.86).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

