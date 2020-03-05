CIBC Cuts Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Price Target to C$3.30

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) had its price target lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$3.85 to C$3.30 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 126.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Premier Gold Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.24 target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of TSE:PG traded up C$0.06 on Thursday, reaching C$1.46. The company had a trading volume of 872,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,245. Premier Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.19 and a twelve month high of C$2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.06 million and a P/E ratio of -12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82.

In other news, Director Ewan Stewart Downie acquired 25,000 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,297,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,446,667. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $107,375.

About Premier Gold Mines

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

