Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cowen in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $54.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.75% from the stock’s current price.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.23.

CIEN opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94. Ciena has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 5,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $210,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,037 shares of company stock worth $2,076,388 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 650,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after purchasing an additional 324,050 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Ciena by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 200,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,026,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Ciena by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,965,000 after purchasing an additional 215,427 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

