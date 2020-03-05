Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Trimmed by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $185,636,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,846,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,704 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.57. 30,224,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,965,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,044 shares of company stock worth $3,302,448. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

