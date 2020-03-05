Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) CEO Sells $42,724,713.94 in Stock

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.85. 2,772,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,611. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.67.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $18,905,411,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,037,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,089,000 after purchasing an additional 520,194 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 15,438.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 425,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 422,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Clorox by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,289,000 after purchasing an additional 397,930 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.54.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

