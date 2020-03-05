Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $329,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.35. 4,730,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,109. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and a PE ratio of -32.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cloudflare Inc has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $258,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,717,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,708 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $1,272,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,419,000. 21.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

