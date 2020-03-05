Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,606.88

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,606.88 and traded as low as $2,574.00. Coca Cola HBC shares last traded at $2,604.00, with a volume of 744,622 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCH. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Friday, February 7th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,050 ($40.12) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coca Cola HBC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,075 ($40.45).

The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,755.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,606.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13.

In other Coca Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,767 ($36.40) per share, for a total transaction of £3,956.81 ($5,204.96). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 430 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,508.

About Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

