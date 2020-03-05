Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd (NYSE:RFI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.82

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.82 and traded as low as $14.05. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 62,979 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd during the fourth quarter worth $2,250,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Company Profile (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

