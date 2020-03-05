Coles Group Ltd (ASX:COL) Insider James Graham Acquires 40,000 Shares

Coles Group Ltd (ASX:COL) insider James Graham acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$14.48 ($10.27) per share, with a total value of A$579,000.00 ($410,638.30).

Coles Group stock traded up A$0.73 ($0.52) during trading on Thursday, reaching A$15.86 ($11.25). 6,849,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.91, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.66. Coles Group Ltd has a 52-week low of A$11.13 ($7.89) and a 52-week high of A$17.25 ($12.23). The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. Coles Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.75%.

Coles Group Company Profile

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through operating 809 supermarkets. The company also operates coles.com.au, an online supermarket with various delivery channels; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

