Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Trimmed by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 817,374 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,121 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.8% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $36,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Comcast stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.77. 25,280,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,145,061. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $188.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

