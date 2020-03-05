Comparing Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) & iCo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ICOTF)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) and iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Conatus Pharmaceuticals and iCo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conatus Pharmaceuticals $33.59 million 0.42 -$18.01 million ($0.59) -0.72 iCo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.30 million N/A N/A

iCo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conatus Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Conatus Pharmaceuticals and iCo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conatus Pharmaceuticals 0 3 0 0 2.00 iCo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conatus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $1.60, indicating a potential upside of 278.61%. Given Conatus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Conatus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than iCo Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Conatus Pharmaceuticals and iCo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conatus Pharmaceuticals -43.92% -51.74% -32.78% iCo Therapeutics N/A -929.42% -182.23%

Summary

Conatus Pharmaceuticals beats iCo Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function. The company is also developing CTS-2090, an orally active inhibitor of caspase 1, which is in preclinical development stage for treating chronic diseases involving inflammasome pathways. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis to conduct three Phase IIb clinical trials. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About iCo Therapeutics

iCo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat sight and life threatening diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat sight threatening ocular allergies and various systemic disease indications; and Oral AmpB Delivery System that is in pre-clinical stage used for the treatment of systemic fungal infections. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

