Comparing Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) and AllianceBernstein (NASDAQ:AB)

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and AllianceBernstein’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners -1.06% 20.66% 6.63% AllianceBernstein 6.78% 16.40% 16.39%

Volatility and Risk

Focus Financial Partners has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AllianceBernstein has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and AllianceBernstein’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners $1.22 billion 1.56 -$12.87 million $2.15 12.77 AllianceBernstein $3.52 billion 0.91 $238.56 million $2.52 12.97

AllianceBernstein has higher revenue and earnings than Focus Financial Partners. Focus Financial Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AllianceBernstein, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Focus Financial Partners and AllianceBernstein, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners 0 3 5 0 2.63 AllianceBernstein 0 0 3 0 3.00

Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus price target of $38.93, suggesting a potential upside of 41.82%. AllianceBernstein has a consensus price target of $37.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.20%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than AllianceBernstein.

Summary

AllianceBernstein beats Focus Financial Partners on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

