Comparing Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) and Trinity Merger (NYSE:TMCX)

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) and Trinity Merger (NASDAQ:TMCX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kaleyra and Trinity Merger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleyra 0 0 3 0 3.00 Trinity Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kaleyra currently has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 89.30%. Given Kaleyra’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kaleyra is more favorable than Trinity Merger.

Profitability

This table compares Kaleyra and Trinity Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleyra N/A -1.78% -1.72% Trinity Merger N/A 24.66% 0.34%

Volatility and Risk

Kaleyra has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Merger has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kaleyra and Trinity Merger’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleyra N/A N/A -$1.09 million N/A N/A Trinity Merger N/A N/A $3.14 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Kaleyra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Trinity Merger shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Kaleyra shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Trinity Merger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trinity Merger beats Kaleyra on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra was founded by Dario Calogero in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Trinity Merger

Trinity Merger Corp. develops, owns, and manages various branded hotels in the United Kingdom. It also invests in various commercial and residential units. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

