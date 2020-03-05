Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) Insider John Bason Acquires 1,212 Shares

Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) insider John Bason acquired 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, for a total transaction of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 1,657 ($21.80) on Thursday. Compass Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,903.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,961.50. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion and a PE ratio of 23.71.

CPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price target on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,917.69 ($25.23).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

