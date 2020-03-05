ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,475,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,035 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of ConocoPhillips worth $95,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. MKM Partners began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

NYSE COP traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,592,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,959,925. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average is $58.45. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $45.12 and a twelve month high of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

