Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.42% of Consolidated Edison worth $124,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ED shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

ED stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.58. 2,274,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,564. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

