Contrasting Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) and Banco Bradesco (OTCMKTS:BAK)

Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Braskem pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Braskem pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Braskem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Braskem and Banco Bradesco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braskem $18.79 billion 0.00 $773.65 million $1.97 N/A Banco Bradesco $18.79 billion 0.27 $773.65 million $1.97 6.43

Braskem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Braskem has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Braskem and Banco Bradesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braskem 0 1 0 0 2.00 Banco Bradesco 1 1 0 0 1.50

Banco Bradesco has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.55%.

Profitability

This table compares Braskem and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braskem 3.18% 26.96% 3.00% Banco Bradesco 0.41% 3.51% 0.37%

Summary

Braskem beats Banco Bradesco on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, and chloride. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells polyethylene. The company also produces basic petrochemicals; imports and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Braskem S.A. is a subsidiary of Odebrecht S.A.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

