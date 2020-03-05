Contrasting Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) and Natcore Technology (NASDAQ:NTCXF)

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot Microelectronics and Natcore Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Microelectronics 5.85% 19.66% 8.66% Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Cabot Microelectronics has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natcore Technology has a beta of 6.72, indicating that its share price is 572% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cabot Microelectronics and Natcore Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Microelectronics $1.04 billion 4.16 $39.22 million $6.72 21.99 Natcore Technology N/A N/A -$1.27 million N/A N/A

Cabot Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Natcore Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cabot Microelectronics and Natcore Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Microelectronics 1 2 4 0 2.43 Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cabot Microelectronics presently has a consensus price target of $156.20, indicating a potential upside of 5.70%. Given Cabot Microelectronics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cabot Microelectronics is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Summary

Cabot Microelectronics beats Natcore Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives. It also develops, manufactures and sells chemical mechanical planarization polishing pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the chemical mechanical planarization process. The company was founded by William P. Noglows in October 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

