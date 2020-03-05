Contrasting KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) & JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY)

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) and JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get KDDI CORP/ADR alerts:

KDDI CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KDDI CORP/ADR and JUST EAT PLC/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KDDI CORP/ADR $45.72 billion 1.54 $5.56 billion $1.17 12.82 JUST EAT PLC/ADR $1.04 billion 7.20 $110.39 million $0.08 137.63

KDDI CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than JUST EAT PLC/ADR. KDDI CORP/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JUST EAT PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of KDDI CORP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KDDI CORP/ADR and JUST EAT PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KDDI CORP/ADR 12.36% 13.83% 7.57% JUST EAT PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for KDDI CORP/ADR and JUST EAT PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KDDI CORP/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50 JUST EAT PLC/ADR 0 5 1 0 2.17

Summary

KDDI CORP/ADR beats JUST EAT PLC/ADR on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

KDDI CORP/ADR Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services. It is also involved in the product sales service activities under the au WALLET Market brand; provision of energy services under the au Denki brand and education services under the AEON brand; and sale of mobile handsets. This segment servers households and individual customers. The Life Design Services segment engages in the provision of value-added non-telecommunications services online and offline to individual customers. It also provides Wowma!, insurance, and other services, such as financing services. The Business Services segment offers various services comprising mobile services using devices that include smartphones and tablets, as well as cloud services, networks, and applications to a range of corporate customers, which comprise small to major corporations. It also provides ICT solutions, data center services, and others services. The Global Services segment offers telecommunication services, ICT solutions, data center services, and others for individuals and corporate customers internationally. As of March 31, 2018, the company had approximately 26.48 million mobile subscriptions; 4.38 million FTTH subscriptions; and 5.38 million CATV subscriptions. It is also involved in construction and maintenance of facilities, call center operations, and research and development of technologies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

JUST EAT PLC/ADR Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.