Contrasting Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) and Rev Group (NYSE:REVG)

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) and Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.7% of Navistar International shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Navistar International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Rev Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Navistar International has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rev Group has a beta of 2.82, suggesting that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navistar International and Rev Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navistar International $11.25 billion 0.31 $221.00 million $4.25 8.31 Rev Group $2.40 billion 0.20 -$12.30 million $0.40 19.50

Navistar International has higher revenue and earnings than Rev Group. Navistar International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rev Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Navistar International and Rev Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navistar International 1.96% -10.02% 5.33% Rev Group -0.52% 4.61% 1.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Navistar International and Rev Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navistar International 1 9 0 0 1.90 Rev Group 3 2 1 0 1.67

Navistar International presently has a consensus target price of $32.64, indicating a potential downside of 7.63%. Rev Group has a consensus target price of $11.83, indicating a potential upside of 51.71%. Given Rev Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rev Group is more favorable than Navistar International.

Summary

Navistar International beats Rev Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines. The company also provides customers with proprietary products needed to support the International commercial and military truck, IC bus, and engine lines, as well as other product lines; and a selection of other standard truck, trailer, and engine aftermarket parts. In addition, it manufactures and distributes mid-range diesel engines, as well as provides customers with additional engine offerings in the agriculture, marine, genset, and light truck markets; sells engines to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) for various on-and-off-road applications; and offers contract manufacturing services under the MWM brand to OEMs for the assembly of their engines. Further, the company provides retail, wholesale, and lease financing of products of its trucks and parts, as well as financing for wholesale and retail accounts receivable. It markets its commercial products through an independent dealer network, as well as through distribution and service network retail outlets; and its reconditioned used trucks to owner-operators and fleet buyers through its network of used truck dealers. As of October 31, 2018, it had approximately 727 outlets in the United States and Canada, and 89 outlets in Mexico. Navistar International Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors. This segment sells its products primarily under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment and Ferrara brands and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Marque, McCoy Miller, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands. The Commercial segment provides transit and shuttle buses, school buses, terminal trucks, cut-away buses, mobility vans, industrial sweepers, and other specialty vehicles. The segment sells its products directly, as well as through dealers primarily under the Collins Bus, Goshen Coach, ENC, ElDorado National, Krystal Coach, Federal Coach, Champion, and World Trans brands to governmental bodies, including municipalities, such as fire departments, school districts, hospitals, and the U.S. federal government, as well as transit and shuttle bus markets. The Recreation segment offers motorized recreational vehicles and luxury buses. This segment sells its vehicles under the American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Monaco Coach, Holiday Rambler, Renegade, Midwest, and Lance brands through dealers. The company also provides aftermarket parts and services. REV Group, Inc. was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

