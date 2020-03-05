Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Acquires 187 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.3% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,578,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.26 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

