Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $3.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.61. 12,103,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,070,082. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

