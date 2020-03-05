Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,716 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,716 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 58,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 217.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,260 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 48.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,448,000 after purchasing an additional 111,000 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,269 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,268 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 549,885 shares of company stock worth $49,333,226. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $80.52. 9,288,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,912,402. The company has a market capitalization of $144.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $72.36 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

