Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.5% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.3% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 27,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 54.5% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after buying an additional 31,618 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 14,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.19. 12,812,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,455,137. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $90.11 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $177.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.89.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

