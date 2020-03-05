Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Buys 78,272 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,272 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 28.6% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $52,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,776,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,826 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 952.6% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,316,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,514 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,478,000 after purchasing an additional 912,616 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9,691.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 548,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,562,000 after purchasing an additional 542,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,010,000.

SCHX traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,096,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,656. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average is $74.28.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

