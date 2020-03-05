Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 173,145 New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 173,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. New Media Investment Group makes up 0.6% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Media Investment Group stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $4.15. 2,425,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,626. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. New Media Investment Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11.

About New Media Investment Group

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

