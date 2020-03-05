Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after buying an additional 277,305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,441,700,000 after buying an additional 64,937 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,752 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Visa by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,224,313,000 after purchasing an additional 209,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,097,249,000 after buying an additional 56,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $7.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.96. 10,099,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,944,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.98. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

