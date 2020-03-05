Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 151,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 152,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.10. 568,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,970. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average of $72.66. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.57 and a 12 month high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

