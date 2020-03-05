Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $906,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

VIG stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,971. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $105.96 and a twelve month high of $130.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.25.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

